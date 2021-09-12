ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Acworth Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a husband accused of shooting his wife to death.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 4900 block of Parke Brooke Drive in Acworth around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators identified the victim as Adrienne Rush, 32, of Acworth. Police told us Rush went to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
During the investigation police, identified the shooter as her husband, Quinterias Beck, 34, of Acworth.
Beck faces a slew of charges including, Murder, Aggravated Assault, Battery, Cruelty to Children, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
Beck is at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Currently, this is an active and ongoing case. Anyone with information can contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
