DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Decatur Police now have a suspect in custody who was in connection to a murder.
Twenty-year-old Devon Jamal Jackson of Atlanta was arrested on Friday afternoon around 4:25. Jackson admitted to the murder of Keonte Rapheal Metts, 31, on Wednesday May 8.
He also told officials that him and Metts were acquaintances at the time of the murder.
An official cause of death has not been determined; however, investigators believe it is tied to "some type of trauma."
According to officials, no motive has been reported at this time and the cause of death is still under investigation.
