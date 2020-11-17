Villa Rica police are searching for a man who reporedly robbed a bank.
The robbery happened on November 16 at the Synovous Bank on Highway 61, police wrote.
The alleged robber gave the teller a note demanding money and then ran from the back.
Police said the suspected robber had brown hair and he had on a grey hoddie, red sunglasses and a red face covering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Weingarten at (678) 840-1321.
