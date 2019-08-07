BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett County police said a phone threat of "multiple explosive devices" being placed in the Mall of Georgia prompted a heavy police presence and investigation Wednesday afternoon.
According to GCPD, the bomb threat came in around 1 p.m. and threatened the devices would detonate in three hours. Units from multiple emergency services responded to the scene including the GCPD, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, and others.
Mall management kept the mall open during the investigation and search. Police said no devices were located in the mall and they left the scene at 4 p.m.
Police asked if anyone has any information about the threat to call GCPD at 770-513-5300 or call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
