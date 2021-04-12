Police say an innocent bystander was injured during a shootout at a gas station in southeast Atlanta early Monday morning.
The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. near the Exxon gas station on the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road.
Police say the shootout was the result of a fight on Friday night between a group of people in the same area. A man badly injured in that incident returned to the scene Monday morning and recognized people involved from the previous fight. That's when police say shots were exchanged. Multiple shell casings were found on scene.
Police say the victim was an innocent bystander who was possibly a patron at the gas station. He is recovering at Grady Hospital after being grazed in the back of the head by a bullet.
No suspects are in custody but police are searching for a black vehicle involved, possible a Dodge Ram.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
