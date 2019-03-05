Brookhaven, GA (CBS46) A situation in the area of Peachtree Road near Brookhaven Drive in Brookhaven is over after police took a suspect who fled an investigation on foot into custody.
Not many details are known about what happened but Brookhaven Police tweeted Tuesday morning that the suspect fled on foot during the course of some kind of investigation.
The department later tweeted that the suspect was caught without incident.
No word on what the suspect was being investigated for.
Brookhaven Alert: subject in custody without incident.— Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) March 5, 2019
Brookhaven Alert: Heavy Police presence in the area of Peachtree Road and Brookhaven Drive. Police are actively searching for a subject who fled on foot during an investigation. Please avoid the area.— Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) March 5, 2019
