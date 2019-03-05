Brookhaven, GA (CBS46) A situation in the area of Peachtree Road near Brookhaven Drive in Brookhaven is over after police took a suspect who fled an investigation on foot into custody. 

Not many details are known about what happened but Brookhaven Police tweeted Tuesday morning that the suspect fled on foot during the course of some kind of investigation.

The department later tweeted that the suspect was caught without incident.

No word on what the suspect was being investigated for.

