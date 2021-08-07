GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a Duluth Police Officer hit by a vehicle, say police.
A spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department tells us the officer was taken to a local hospital and he is in stable but critical condition.
The incident happened on Saturday morning near Abbotts Bridge and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth.
CBS46 News has a crew on the ground working to gather more information. Details are limited. When new information is released this story will be updated.
