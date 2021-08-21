CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Clayton County police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in College Park.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road on Saturday around 4:14 a.m.
Officials said officers found a male in the road and learned two cars were involved. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the location.
Police said all parties involved stayed on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the victim is not yet released.
