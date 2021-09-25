DEKALB, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is working to understand the events leading to an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County on Saturday following a courtesy ride.
According to investigators, a DeKalb County police officer responded to a call around 8:00 a.m. regarding a suspicious man walking on I-20.
Police say the officer located the man and offered him a ride to the closest gas station, the Shell, located on the 2700 block of Candler road.
When they got to the gas station, at some point, the man pulled out a gun prompting the officer to discharge their firearm, killing the man.
Police tell us no officers were injured.
We have a crew on the ground. Stick with CBS46 News as we work to learn more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.