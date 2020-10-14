ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta homicide detectives have increased a reward with hopes of identifying a supsect in a fatal shooting.
According to Atlanta police, the unidentified suspect allegedly shot and killed Demarquez Mobley, 26, on July 5th, 2020.
The shooting happened near the 2500 block of Center Street in northwest Atlanta.
Mobley was shot multiple times, police said.
The suspect was reportedly captured on surveillance images in the area shortly before the shooting, according to detectives.
The initial reward was $2,500, however, the reward has now increased to up to $10,000 for infromation leading to the suspect’s arrest and indictment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.