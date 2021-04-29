NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Newnan Police responded to the scene of a standoff in a subdivision Thursday evening.
Officers were called to Doolittle Court in the Fox Ridge Subdivision regarding a standoff involving a husband and wife. Authorities reported that both are dead, and that no police force was used.
The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time until family members are notified.
The area was cleared by police, and deemed safe for residents to return.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
