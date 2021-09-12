ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A woman is dead after a triple shooting broke out at an Atlanta Chevron gas station.
Homicide detectives told us the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday near Metropolitan and University Avenue.
According to investigators, three gunshot victims went to Grady Hospital. Two of those victims were men and survived. Police tell us the deceased is a 45-year-old woman.
“Preliminarily, what we’re getting is there were two groups engaged in a shootout. We’ve identified all groups, and we’re just trying to determine who was a contributing factor,” said Lieutenant Daniel Genson, Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander.
Police say they have identified everyone involved and are not searching for additional suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.