BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Brookhaven Police need the public’s help in locating a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting on November 18.
An altercation resulted in a shooting in the parking lot of Medusa Lounge on Buford Highway. The victim who suffered from gunshot wounds was transported to a nearby hospital.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect inside the lounge the night of the shooting; however, the identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.
According to authorities, the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.
At this time, we are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.