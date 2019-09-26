ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday morning.
Upon arrival to the home on Ormond Street, police found a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound to the back. He was immediately transported to Grady Hospital and was reported alert and conscious.
Authorities say, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
