ATLANTA (CBS46)—Two men are recovering after they were shot on Edgewood Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.
Police said after the men were shot, they were able to drive to another location on Hank Aaron Drive Southwest, and call 911.
Our photographer saw bullet holes in a truck on the scene.
Details are limited at this time. We are working to learn more from the Atlanta police, including if any arrests were made.
This story will be updated when new details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.