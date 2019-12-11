Decatur, Ga (CBS46)—The City of Decatur police are investigating a reported attempted kidnapping.
The attempted kidnapping happened on Tuesday, just before 9:00 p.m., near the 100 block of Sams Street.
Police said the victim stated “she was standing on the sidewalk, waiting on a ride share, when she noticed a man standing under the trees across the street”.
According to the victim, the man crossed the street, grabbed the woman by her wrist, and then stated “come with me. Come with me.”
The victim told police she yelled “No”, jerked away from the man, and she then ran to a nearby building.
Moments later, the victim said the man turned and walked towards East College Avenue.
The victim was not injured, police said.
According to police, the victim described the man as the following:
White male, late 40’s-50’s, approximately 5’8”-5’9”, medium build with a noticeable belly, gray/white hair thinning on top, wearing eyeglasses, light wash blue jeans, and a dark short-sleeved t-shirt and carrying a red bag of chips.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
