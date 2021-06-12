ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Police are investigating a shooting outside of Houston’s, a popular restaurant in Atlanta.
A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department tells CBS46 News the incident did not occur inside of the restaurant.
According to the initial investigation, police say the shooting happened on Saturday around 3:10 a.m., after two people were leaving a nightclub on Bennett Street, and were approached by an armed group of males.
Authorities say the confrontation escalated into gunfire, which ended in one male shot and is expected to be ok.
