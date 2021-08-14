ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Atlanta police department is investigating a triple drive-by shooting outside a bar in the Edgewood area.
Police responded to the scene at Our Bar ATL around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday on Edgewood Avenue Southeast.
According to investigators, a dark-colored SUV pulled up and started shooting out the window.
Officials told a CBS46 photographer that two men and one woman were shot. All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on motive or suspects, and details are limited.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
