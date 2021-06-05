ATLANTA (CBS46) --- Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly stabbing and are looking for the person who did it.
Officers responded to the scene around 7:26 p.m. on Friday near the area of 1120 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW.
Police said when law enforcement arrived, they found a man who was not breathing.
When assisting agencies responded including Atlanta Fire and Grady first responders, they pronounced the man dead.
A police spokesperson said, the suspect fled the scene on foot and is believed to be an older man with gray dreadlocks.
