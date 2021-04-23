Duluth Police Department are investigating what caused multiple cars to be struck by gunfire sometime over Thursday night and possibly into Friday early morning.
According to officials, the damaged cars were located on the 2200 block of River Chase Trail in Duluth.
Officers received initial calls to report the gunfire at this location and no people were hit or injured during the incident, say police.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Duluth Police Department at (770) 476–4151.
