ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Police are investigating what caused a man to be shot and are looking to find suspect information.
Authorities responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Monday at Ashby Grove in south west Atlanta.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim said he had been walking when he heard gunshots and was wounded.
Officials tell CBS46 News no crime scene was found and no indication of suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.