BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) – Police responded to the Mall of Georgia Wednesday afternoon after a report of ‘suspicious threats.’
Mall management has not shut down the mall at this time. Police said visitors should expect to see a large law enforcement presence.
Update: Mall Management has NOT closed down the mall at this time. Visitors can expect to see a large law enforcement presence. K9s are being utilized to search. pic.twitter.com/FtBls39iNh— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) August 7, 2019
Update: CID is here to conduct a criminal investigation into the situation. No suspects have been identified as of yet. pic.twitter.com/cKcn8UJJmp— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) August 7, 2019
CBS46 have a news crew on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS46.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.