ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)-- Police in Athens released an Amber Alert after a car was stolen from a driveway with a baby inside. Now authorities believe the child is in extreme danger.
A police spokesperson with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday near the 100 block of Live Oak Drive when a white Nissan Altima was taken from a driveway.
Police told us the 9-month-old is named Saint Griffin Jones and is a light-skinned black boy with curly hair, weighing approximately 18-20 lbs.
The car has a Georgia tag CRK4471.
Officials said there is nothing that indicates whoever stole the car has any relation to the child.
The early stages of the investigation suggest the suspect did not know the car was occupied by the boy when they stole it.
Anybody who has information about the whereabouts of Jones or the car is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
