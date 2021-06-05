ATLANTA (CBS46)—Police are investigating the circumstances of jogger's being shot at in the Buckhead area.
First responders arrived on the scene around 8:37 a.m. on Saturday near the area of West Wesley Road Northwest.
Police said, when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation suggests the gunshot victim along with two others were shot at while jogging.
Police said only one man was struck by the gunfire.
According to authorities, the suspect is believed to be a black man with a dreadlock’s hairstyle, driving a newer model silver Hyundai Sedan.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment but is in stable condition.
