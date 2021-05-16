FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46)— Police responded to a tragic situation on Friday evening when a man fell off a staircase resulting in his death.
The incident occurred at Jekyll Brewing in Alpharetta.
Police said, there is no foul play suspected as it appears to be an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.