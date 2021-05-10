COBB County, Ga. (CBS46)- Marietta Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a man hit by a car sending him to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday morning.
Police said on Monday the man has been identified as Abraham Pelico-Perez, 35.
According to police Perez was hit by a car near Springs Road just south of Chestnut Hill Road in Marietta.
The preliminary investigation reveals, for unknown reasons, Perez entered the roadway outside of a crosswalk and went directly into the path of a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Victor Pedroza, 26, of Marietta.
Perez was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police tell CBS46 News Perez is unconscious but is now in stable condition at the hospital, and he is expected to make a recovery.
