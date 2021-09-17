ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta at the Royal Oaks Apartment.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded near the area of North Camp Creek Parkway around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.
Police told us they found a man dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
Details are limited and there is no suspect or victim information at this time.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.