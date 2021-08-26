BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of attempted kidnapping in the Brookhaven area.
On Sunday, officers responded to 911 call after reports of a female heard screaming in the area of Citadel Drive and Beech Haven Road. When officers arrived to the scene, the 50-year-old woman told them that she was walking her dog along the roadway when a black sedan, unknown make or model, passed her driving very slowly. In a matter of seconds, the vehicle then turned onto Beech Haven Road and stopped as the victim continued walking. The woman told officers that she was attacked from behind by an unknown male suspect.
The unknown man allegedly grabbed her and attempted to pull her towards his vehicle which was parked nearby, police reported.
She suffered from minor scratches and bruises after fighting off the unknown man. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts and green underwear. Police say he fled the scene in a black sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident, any witnesses to the crime, and/or anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0477. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tips can result in a cash reward.
