(Meredith) -- Police say a man in Utah called them and confessed to killing a 25-year-old woman during a Tinder meetup.
According to KUTV, Ethan Robert Hunsaker, 24, called police around 3:20 a.m. to tell officers that he killed a woman inside his home on Saturday, May 23.
When police arrived, they said they found the body of the woman on the floor with multiple stab wounds around her torso.
Hunsaker was arrested at the scene and said he choked her and stabbed her. The suspect and victim matched on Tinder the same night she was killed, investigators said. They had known each other less than 24 hours.
Police said Hunsaker watched the victim bleed out for ten minutes before calling 911. Hunsaker told police that he was diagnosed with mental health issues and struggled with homicidal and suicidal thoughts.
