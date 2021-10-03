ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating an accident involving a recreational off-roading car, which hit a cement pillar and killed two people.
According to police, they responded to the crash around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday at North Avenue and State Street.
Investigators tell us the car left the roadway and collided with a cement pillar underneath Marietta Bridge. The passengers were pronounced dead on the scene.
Currently, the victim's names are not being released and are pending the family to be notified.
This story will be updated when new details are released.
