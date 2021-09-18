CLAYTON Co. (CBS46)-- Clayton County Police need the community’s help in finding a man accused of strong-armed robbery at a Jonesboro Waffle House on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at approximately 5:30 a.m.
According to police, detectives have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marcus “G” Goins, described to have black hair, brown eyes, 6-2, and 190 lbs.
Officials say Goins is from South Carolina, but investigators believe he might be near Old Dixie Highway in the metro Atlanta area as of Saturday morning.
Police tell us Goins also has warrants out for his arrest in South Carolina. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911, Crime Stoppers, or Lt. A.E. Smithwick at 678-859-2961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.