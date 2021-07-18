COBB County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Smyrna Police Department needs the public's help finding a man who escaped from medical personnel while being escorted from one medical facility to another on Saturday. Police say, he has made threats to harm himself and others.
Police have identified the man as Carter Jackson, 22.
Jackson escaped in Smyrna near S. Cobb Drive between Ridge Road and King Springs Road.
Authorities describe Jackson as a light skin black man with a short, cropped haircut style.
Law enforcement tells us Jackson was last seen wearing green or gray hospital pants, no shirt, and red and black shoes.
Police say due to Jackson's extreme unstable psychosis state of mind they are asking anyone with knowledge about his whereabouts to call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666 or 911 immediately.
