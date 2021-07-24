DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to catch a gunman in the Brookhaven area. Police are urging residents to avoid these areas and stay indoors.
- Clairmont Road from Buford Highway to Clairmont Way
- Clairmont Place
- Wilmont Drive
- Buford Highway from Clairmont Terrace to Afton Lane
Brookhaven Alert: Heavy Police presence in the area of Buford Hwy & Clairmont Rd. Police searching for person with a gun in woods. Avoid area & remain indoors.— Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) July 24, 2021
Police say around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of a man with a handgun inside an apartment complex on Buford Highway.
Officials tell us the alleged suspect is a 24-year-old Hispanic man with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a tiger logo on the back, long black pants, black Nike sandals, and a black Adidas hat.
If you see a man matching this description, police are asking you to call 911.
The preliminary information suggests, the man was threatening suicide, and fired at least one round inside the apartment, which went through the floor, according to police.
CBS46 News learned when police arrived, he fled into a wooded area behind the apartment complex and has since fired at least two additional shots.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding. Departments have established a perimeter around the area in which the male is believed to be, say police.
A spokesperson with Brookhaven Police says additional resources have been called in, including a SWAT team and Canine unit.
A heavy police presence is expected in the area until the man is found.
We have a crew en route. Stick with us as we work to learn more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.