Police shoot and kill man accused of carjacking, intimidating people with gun

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY (CBS46) – Saturday afternoon ACCPD officers responded to the 500 block of Vine Street regarding a man walking around with a gun attempting to get into altercations with strangers.
As officers were searching for the subject, ACCPD received a call from Walker Park for a report of a male shooting a firearm at a female in her vehicle.
Officers closed the park and conducted an extensive search on foot, as well as utilizing K9 and drones but were unable to locate the male.
Earlier Sunday morning, ACCPD received multiple calls concerning a man with a gun at Walker Park. As officers were responding, they received an additional call that the male had carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint inside the park.
Officers arrived and contacted the subject inside the carjacked vehicle. The subject got out of the vehicle with a gun and began making demands. Officers gave multiple commands for the subject to put his weapon down. Despite these requests, the subject did not comply. At one point, shots were fired. The subject was struck and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested to handle the investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative assignment pending a preliminary review of the incident.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Captain Christopher Nichols at 762-400-7161.
