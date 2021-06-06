ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating the circumstances of a person shot and are looking for the suspect.
The shooting occurred on Saturday around 10:52 p.m. near the 400 blocks of Edgewood Avenue Northeast.
Police said when they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
They found the victim with a gunshot wound, and they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Bystanders described the suspect as a black man and might be wearing a black shirt and red shorts, said police.
