ATLANTA (CBS46)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina and investigators are asking for the metro- Atlanta area’s help in finding a missing teen who they believe could be in the Atlanta area.
Ariel Ray Underwood, 13, of Walhalla, South Carolina left her home on Goat Road sometime between Tuesday and or Wednesday morning.
Police said the family did not have a clothing description for Underwood when she left the house.
Underwood is 5 foot 2 inches, weighs 128 pounds, she has black hair, and hazel eyes.
Authorities tell CBS46 News, Underwood could be with her boyfriend who is an adult, possibly in a silver four-door small sedan, maybe a Ford Fusion.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Underwood, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
You can also provide a tip for Crimestoppers online by clicking here.
