ATLANTA (CBS46)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, the missing teen Ariel Ray Underwood, 13, of Walhalla, South Carolina, has been found after disappearing for several days.
Underwood left her home at some point on Tuesday or Wednesday but was reported as missing on Wednesday.
Authorities said Underwood was with her boyfriend in a silver four-door small Sedan or maybe a Ford Fusion.
Deputies obtained new information on Saturday morning identifying Underwood’s boyfriend as Bryson Joe Perry, 15.
Perry is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing all black.
The preliminary investigation revealed Underwood and Perry may have been in a 10 foot U-Haul box truck that was rented on Tuesday from a business in Decatur.
Police said they received a call around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday indicating Underwood and Perry, were possibly near the area of Highway 11 near I-85 near Fair Play.
Following the call, Underwood was located by deputies and turned over to her legal guardians.
Police said, Perry fled on foot, and the Westminster Police Department, who listed Perry as missing have been notified.
