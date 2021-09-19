NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a triple shooting, which left one man dead in a Norcross shopping center parking lot.
Police tell us on Sunday, shortly after 2:50 a.m. an off-duty officer working security at a karaoke restaurant heard shots fired nearby. He drove through a parking lot located on Britt road outside 11 Lounge, where he found a man deceased.
Officials say two additional men were located with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Also, no victim’s names or suspect information is released.
We have a crew on the ground and are working to gather more information.
Investigators say they are exploring all motives, and any witnesses are asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.
If you would like to remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Crime Stoppers callers are eligible to get a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new details are shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.