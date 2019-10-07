DEKALB (CBS46)--DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting that happened at apartment complex early Monday morning.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near the 3800 block of Kensington Road in DeKalb County.
Police have not released many details, but officers said both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
