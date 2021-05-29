FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are working to understand the details surrounding a shooting in which the victim claims happened at a Buckhead business early Saturday morning.
Atlanta police officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital about a person shot.
According to law enforcement, the victim told officers that he had been shot at a nightclub called Moon Dogs located near the area of 3179 Peachtree Road Northeast.
The preliminary investigation suggests the victim’s account of how the incident happened was inconsistent and they are working to determine the events, said police.
CBS46 News learned the victim is in stable condition.
