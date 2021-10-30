ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in a car in Northwest Atlanta, and police are searching for who did it.
Officers found the woman seriously injured on the 200 block of Troy Street just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Atlanta police say it appears the shooting happened on the road.
This is an active investigation, and investigators are working to understand the circumstances.
Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new details are released.
