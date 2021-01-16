A Clayton County duo is behind bars after police said a woman tricked a man she met on a dating app.
According to Clayton County police, officers went to the 2000 block of Hartford Drive in response a person shot call on January 15.
During their investigation, detectives said Tajia Bridges went to a man’s home after meeting him on a dating app.
“While at the victims home, Bridges observed a large amount of cash in his possession, so she contacted her friends to rob the victim”, police reported.
Bridges allegedly left the man’s home while Bridges friend, Jyqwavous Whitaker, went to rob the man.
During the robbery, Whitaker and the victim were injured.
Bridges was arrested for armed robbery, and Whitaker was charged with aggravated assault.
Police have not released the robbery victim’s condition.
