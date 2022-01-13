ATLANTA (CBS46) -- History was made at an Atlanta luxury car dealership, just a few weeks before Black History Month.
Porsche announced Wednesday that Ayesha Coker was named Vice President of Marketing of the Atlanta-based Porsche Cars North America, Inc, making her the first African-American and first woman of color to join the Executive Committee.
She is the second new appointment to the nine-member PCNA executive leadership team in recent months after Margareta Mahlstedt joined as Vice President of Customer Experience.
In a statement sent to CBS46:
The new leaders add to the momentum of the Porsche brand in the United States after PCNA closed 2021 with new records for new vehicle and Certified Pre-Owned car deliveries.
Coker has been with Porsche for one decade and was previously the Director of Experiential Marketing for PCNA and succeeds Pedro Mota.
Mahlstedt came to PCNA in October 2021 after heading Marketing for Porsche Cars Great Britain.
“Ayesha and Margareta bring new energy, unique perspectives and significant experience to the Executive Committee,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “With over 15 years in the automotive industry – and 10 of those years dedicated to the Porsche brand – Ayesha has demonstrated that she is equipped for the task at hand in her new role. Similarly, Margareta’s proven knowledge and passion for the brand will allow her to take the customer experience in the U.S. market to the next level.”
