PORT OF MIAMI, Fla. (CBS46) – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services inspectors recently seized approximately 1,400 pounds of dried shark fins at the Miami Port of Entry.
Officials said the shipment violated the Lacey Act, which bans trafficking illegal wildlife, and included species on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) list. The 18-box shipment is believed to have originated in South America and was most likely on its way to Asia, officials said.
The illegal shark fins, which were falsely declared and commingled with non-protected and non-regulated species in boxes, have a commercial value of $700,000 to one million dollars.
The seizure took place on Jan. 24, 2020, but officials waited until Monday to share the news with those outside of law enforcement.
Officials said the goal of the seizure is to protect these species and deter traffickers from using U.S. ports as viable routes in the illegal shark fin trade.
Criminal charges have not yet been filed. The investigation is ongoing.
