Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A trial check was held Wednesday for a former East Point Police officer accused of committing sexual crimes against four women, two of which were teenagers at the time.
Preparations are continuing to see if both sides are ready for a trial.
In August of 2018, the East Point Police Department received a complaint in reference to an alleged sexual misconduct involving former officer Richard Gooddine while on duty.
One of the victims was just 15 years-old at the time she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Gooddine. That victim, who was detained for violating curfew, also said that Gooddine showed up at the hospital and tried to intimidate her.
She was taken to the hospital by her mother to have a rape kit performed to preserve evidence.
The family's attorney says hospital staff had to escort him from the property and he was arrested shortly after. He was then fired by the department on August 22, 2018.
Gooddine has a history of similar incidents.
In February 2016, woman claims she was touched inappropriately during traffic stop. However, an internal investigation showed no evidence to support the complaint.
Then in June 2017, Officer Gooddine was given a verbal reprimand in regard to 27 outstanding reports. He had a history of not filing incident reports.
Finally, in August 2017, a woman claims Officer Gooddine touched her in a sexual manner while in custody for shoplifting. Again, an internal investigation found no evidence to support the complaint so the case was closed.
