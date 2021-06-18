ATLANTA (CBS46)—Are you looking to score some last-minute Father’s Day deals this weekend or revamp your wardrobe? Prime Day, a back-to-back shopping savings event that starts on Monday, June 21- Tuesday, June 22, may be the perfect opportunity but the Better Business Bureau has a warning.
Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s are some of the companies participating in Prime Day, according to the BBB.
BBB tells CBS46 News more deals mean more chances for scammers to capitalize on shoppers.
There are ways to protect yourself and still get that deal. Experts recommend paying with a credit card when making online purchases that way if any unexpected charges appear you can contest them with your credit card company.
Scams to look out for says the BBB:
- Phishing scams on your devices, unsolicited emails, messages claiming “gift”, and unexpected phone calls
- False advertising and phony websites
- Professional photos do not always mean it’s a real offer
- Be careful purchasing lower-priced popular items that appear to be sold out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.