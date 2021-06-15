ATLANTA (CBS46) — Project HELP Atlanta is partnering with Safehouse Outreach, Walmart, Mercy Care, and Hope Thru Soap to provide grooming, mobile showers, job opportunities, vaccinations, and more for those experiencing homelessness this Juneteenth.
According to Project HELP, the day of service was created out of the need to address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, as well as celebrate Juneteenth by assisting the community.
Project HELP is mobilizing young professionals in metro Atlanta to serve, provide resources, and help people who are facing home insecurity.
The Midtown Alliance found that last year, there were approximately 3,200 homeless people within the City of Atlanta's 130 square-mile footprint.
"Our mission is making the maximum effort for our community while mobilize Millennials for positive social impact,” said Daniel Farr, Project HELP co-founder.
