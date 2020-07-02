LAWRENCEVILLE (CBS46)—Even though elected leaders may vote to keep the millage rate the same as last year, property owners in Lawrenceville may still see a higher tax bill
According to a press release from the city, elected leaders will consider keeping the millage rate at 1.826, the same rate from last year.
However, property owners may still see a higher property tax bill because of increased property values assessed from the Gwinnett County Assessor’s office.
If Lawrenceville leaders vote to keep the millage rate at 1.826, a home assessed at $200,000 will pay $0.65 more n taxes each month.
“The City of Lawrenceville has not raised the millage rate in 29 years,” said Mayor David Still. “A millage rate of 5.00 mills was set in 1991, and the City has steadily lowered or maintained the millage rate each subsequent year since. In 2010, the millage rate was 2.160. That is 15.5% higher than the 2019 rate of 1.826, the same rate proposed for 2020.”
Lawrenceville residents are invited to the public hearings on the millage rate discussion to be held on July 8, 2020 at Lawrenceville City Hall at 4:45 P.M as well as July 27, 2020 at Lawrenceville City Hall at 12 noon and 7:00 P.M.
