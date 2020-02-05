Greg Freemyer – Director of Forensics and Disputes, Sullivan Strickler
What do people typically come to you for?
“We do all sorts of litigation support, primarily civil disputes, not criminal, a lot of employment issues, when employees leave Company A and go to Company B and they’re not supposed to take the customer list, but they do it, seems rather mundane, but it happens a lot.”
How much does it typically cost people? What’s the range that people have to pay to get this done?
“On the low end, let’s say talking about one cell phone, you need an analysis and a report, that will be around $1,000. And then, if you’re doing a more complex situation, where someone is going from Company A to Company B, it’s probably $3,000 to $5,000 per person.”
So, it would be very costly for an individual needing support?
“Yeah, I don’t do a lot for individuals.”
Tell me about the work that goes into grabbing this data off of cell phones.
“For cell phones, we have a tool kit called Cellebrite, and it’s used by law enforcement, it’s used all over the place, it’s very much the industry standard. We have Cellebrite on our computer, we hook up the client’s iPhone or Android and establish a trust relationship between them, and it’s sort of like making a backup. It’s more sophisticated than that, but not a whole lot more…bringing the data in and then performing an analysis and produce the results.”
How accurate would you say it is?
“Oh, it’s very accurate. It’s very much a trusted aspect for court.”
You said this is the same technology that law enforcement uses?
“Absolutely, yes, they have exactly the same equipment. Three of our people have actually been to training in the last twelve months, I think all three of them were the only non-law enforcement person in the room for the training.”
Why is it so important that this is an option, and is available for people, how does it really change cases and things of that nature?
“In a courtroom, there’s hearsay, then there’s higher quality of evidence that can be trusted. So, a signed document would be a trusted document from 30 years ago, but a conversation is not. But when you have a text message, that’s a transcript, that’s a trusted, trustworthy document that can be introduced into court and used as quality evidence.
So, that’s really great from our perspective, for text messages, emails…those written communications can all be trusted without being hearsay.”
How easy is it for someone to manipulate text messages? Do you often find that things are not what they appear to be after doing your research?
“It’s hard to do it actually on your phone, so we don’t see it too often on your phone, but I’ve had people bring to me, for instance a call log, saying these are my call logs, or these are my text messages, I just need you to sign off that this is what happened, and I’m happy to do that, if I collect it myself.
But if you collected it, and had your hands on it, you could manipulate it before it comes to me.
I’ve had people present stuff to me where they say, see, I didn’t do it. And when I collected it myself, there was evidence that they did do it.
So, we have to ensure someone like myself actually collects the evidence and looks for the manipulations, don’t just take it on face value that this report says what it says.”
How would someone, like in this situation, there was an added text message, which you found wasn’t actually there when you did your report…would it be Photoshop, or are there different ways people can add it in?
“Yes, so Photoshop is one example. As you know, I produced the report in PDF format for your situation, and there’s lots of PDF editors out there, so you can manipulate the PDF, you can change out the entire verbiage inside of a text, you can easily change the bubble, you can replace the text inside of a bubble, no trouble at all.”
So someone, for example, who is a videographer, or tech savvy, it would be pretty standard technology to do something like that?
“Yeah, so you can move things around on the page, move the entire bubble, you can also duplicate a bubble, then you can redo the fill to make it solid white or green, or whatever color it is being used in the bubbles, and then lay in new text…it’s just a matter of matching the fonts.”
