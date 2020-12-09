A: The short answer, according to CBS News, is yes. But it's a bit more complicated than just yes, or no.
"Generally speaking, employers are free to require safety measures like vaccination with exceptions for certain employees," said Aaron Goldstein, a labor and employment partner at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney. "So the answer is likely to be yes, with an asterisk."
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) already allows companies to require employees to be vaccinated for the flu. Workers who don't wish to be vaccinated for medical reasons can request an exemption under the Americans with Disabilities Act, as can those for whom taking a vaccine would violate their religious beliefs, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
"Referencing back to that, the likelihood is the guidance EEOC will issue relative to a COVID vaccine is that an employer will be allowed to do that," said attorney Helen Rella of Wilk Auslander. "And considering COVID is much worse than the flu, we anticipate they will issue guidelines stating it's their position that it would be reasonable for an employer to require an employee to get the vaccine."
Requirements will also vary by workplace setting. Some employees may be reluctant to work with those who refuse to get vaccinated. But given that an employer sets the terms of employment, that individual would need to request — and substantiate their need for — a reasonable accommodation under the law.
For example, if you qualify under the ADA, you might be given an exception that allows you to work from home and avoid unvaccinated individuals.
Epidemiologists also point out that late-stage trials of the vaccines indicated that upwards of 95% of patients who are vaccinated do not contract the virus, while the 5% that do get it after being inoculated have a much less dangerous outcome.
Employers will be protected from liability should an employee develop side effects from a vaccine, according to lawyers. Any claims would likely be considered on-the-job injuries and be funneled through worker's compensation programs. Also, employers themselves won't actually administer the vaccine — they'll enlist pharmacies and other health care providers.
